Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Eulalia's Church
50 Ridge St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
Bennett Kenneth BARCLAY

Bennett Kenneth BARCLAY Notice
passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on April 16, 2019. He is the cherished little boy of Rachel (Larson) and Philip Barclay of Reading. Beloved grandson of Pauline and the late Kenneth Barclay of Winchester, Karen Button and her husband Robert of Brookfield, and J. David Larson of North Brookfield. He is also survived by his aunt Beth Benker and her husband Chris and their daughter Dylan of Maynard, MA, Aunt Joslyn Larson of Holyoke, Uncle Kenneth Barclay and his wife Kimberly of Hermosa Beach, CA; Aunt Pauline Gould and her husband John Gould, their daughter Eva and son Alex of Frisco, TX. Visiting hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38) WINCHESTER on Monday April 21st from 3-7pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Eulalia’s Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester on Tuesday April 22nd at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Bennett’s memory may be made to PLGA, "A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation", 98 Random Farms Drive, Chappaqua, NY 10514 or https://akidsbraintumorcure.org. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bennett-kenneth-barclay
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
