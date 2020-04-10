Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette McGee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette M. (Hart) McGee


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadette M. (Hart) McGee Notice
86, of Braintree, passed away on March 28, 2020.

The daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ellen (McCormick) Hart, she was born in Boston on November 28, 1933,. Bernadette was raised and educated in Dorchester. She was the devoted wife of the late Arthur McGee.

She was the dear aunt of Janet McCarthy of Scituate, Marianne McCarthy of Hanover, Gary Hart of Everett, Kathleen Mahoney of Cotuit, Jay Hart of Bluffton, South Carolina, the late Paula Jean Doyle and Justin L. McCarthy III. She was the beloved sister of the late Catherine McCarthy and the late John, Walter and Michael Hart. Great aunt of the late Paul Jonathan Doyle and is survived by Caroline C. Hernandez, Catherine E. Teixeira, and Shawn Mahoney.

All services will be private. Donations in Bernadette's memory may be made to St Michael's Chapel at The Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150. To sign Bernadette's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.



View the online memorial for Bernadette M. (Hart) McGee
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -