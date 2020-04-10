|
|
86, of Braintree, passed away on March 28, 2020.
The daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ellen (McCormick) Hart, she was born in Boston on November 28, 1933,. Bernadette was raised and educated in Dorchester. She was the devoted wife of the late Arthur McGee.
She was the dear aunt of Janet McCarthy of Scituate, Marianne McCarthy of Hanover, Gary Hart of Everett, Kathleen Mahoney of Cotuit, Jay Hart of Bluffton, South Carolina, the late Paula Jean Doyle and Justin L. McCarthy III. She was the beloved sister of the late Catherine McCarthy and the late John, Walter and Michael Hart. Great aunt of the late Paul Jonathan Doyle and is survived by Caroline C. Hernandez, Catherine E. Teixeira, and Shawn Mahoney.
All services will be private. Donations in Bernadette's memory may be made to St Michael's Chapel at The Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150. To sign Bernadette's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
View the online memorial for Bernadette M. (Hart) McGee
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 10, 2020