James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Grove Cemetery
920 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA
Bernadette M. (Muller) O'Reilly

Bernadette M. (Muller) O'Reilly Notice
In Dorchester, died April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. O'Reilly. Loving mother of Brian E. O'Reilly and his fiancé Ana Stuckey of Dorchester, Michael J. O'Reilly of Dorchester, Peter J. O'Reilly of Somerville, and Kathleen A. O'Reilly of Brooklyn, NY. Sister of the late Joseph Muller. Devoted Grandma of Sharlene M. O'Reilly and Brian C. O'Reilly. Great-grandma of Jaylene Rodriguez, Keegan O'Reilly, and Camden O'Reilly.

Family and friends will honor and remember Bernadette's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Thursday, May 2, from 5-8 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Friday morning at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernadette's memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Princeton, NJ 08540, www.autisdmspeaks.org. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
