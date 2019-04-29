|
|
In Dorchester, died April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. O’Reilly. Loving mother of Brian E. O’Reilly and his fianc? Ana Stuckey of Dorchester, Michael J. O’Reilly of Dorchester, Peter J. O’Reilly of Somerville, and Kathleen A. O’Reilly of Brooklyn, NY. Sister of the late Joseph Muller. Devoted Grandma of Sharlene M. O’Reilly and Brian C. O’Reilly. Great-grandma of Jaylene Rodriguez, Keegan O’Reilly, and Camden O’Reilly.Family and friends will honor and remember Bernadette’s life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Thursday, May 2, from 5-8 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Friday morning at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernadette’s memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Princeton, NJ 08540, www.autisdmspeaks.org. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernadette-m-muller-oreilly
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 29, 2019