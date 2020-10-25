BERNADETTE R. (POWERS) 58 years of age. Of Charlestown suddenly October 21, 2020. Devoted mother of Jean Wall, Stephen M. Wall II & Michelle Lyons & husband Edward. Loving Nana to Madeline Lyons. Beloved sister of Jean McClusky & husband Gerald, Winifred Walsh, Carol Edwards & husband Bob, John Powers, Michael Powers & wife Patty, Mary McLaughlin & the late Helen Heuston, James & Edward Powers. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Former wife of Stephen M. Wall.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend Bernadette's Funeral on Tuesday at 10 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 11 AM. Burial is private. Visiting hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. (Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church & funeral home.)
In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Bernadette's name to The Lupus Foundation of N.E., 40 Speen St. # 101, Framingham, MA. 01701. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com View the online memorial for WALL, Wall