Bernadette "Bernie" (Gillespie) Toomey
(Gillespie) Toomey, 94 years young, passed away on August 20, 2020. Born in Charlestown, she was very proud of being a "townie" to the core. Bernie moved to the Squantum section of Quincy with her husband Bud, where they raised their five children. She was involved in many community activities and was a longtime employee at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. Bernie was a member of the Charlestown School Girls Association (past president), The K Club, and the Catholic Women's Club.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. "Bud" Toomey to whom she was married close to 50 years, she was the mother of Sandra T. Sullivan of Marshfield, formerly of Squantum, Brian S. Toomey and his partner, Joanne Woods of Woburn, Joseph F. Toomey and his wife Colleen Simmons of Squantum, Katherine and Thomas Keaney of Quincy and the late Michael Toomey; mother in law of the late John Sullivan; devoted grandmother of John "Jack" Sullivan of Quincy, Courtney (Tim) Murphy of Cohasset, Keryn Cadogan (Dan) of Scituate, Coleman Toomey of Watertown and Olivia and Leila Keaney of Quincy; loving great grandmother of Danny and Elyse Cadogan of Scituate and Vivianna and Francesca Murphy of Cohasset; daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine Gillespie of Ireland and sister of the late Catherine, Thomas, Anna, Mary and Dorothy Shannon and the late Margaret and Joseph Gillespie. Bernie also leaves many relatives who have always been an important part of her life and have stayed in contact throughout the years to keep her up to date with the family news.

Bernie will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend who enjoyed her time with her family at many events throughout the years. She also had loyal friends where she lived her last few years at The Moorings in Squantum, where she enjoyed bingo and card games and trips to the casino.

The family would like to thank the Beacon Hospice staff and Celtic Angels staff for the wonderful care they provided her during her stay at her daughter's home.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, August 24 from 9:00 to 10:30AM immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM at Sacred Heart Church 386 Hancock St. N. Quincy. Burial is at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, two of her favorite charities.

Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
