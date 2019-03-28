Boston Herald Notices
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
of Malden, March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 51 years to Rose Marie A. (Marquis) Clavette. Devoted father of Kim M. Chabre and her husband Larry of Malden & Lori A. Clavette of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Matthew A. Chabre of Malden & Jeffrey J. Chabre and his wife Nicole of Billerica. Loving brother of Theresa Violette, Jerry Clavette, Connie Cyr, Allen Clavette, Rejean Thibideau, Joel Clavette, Nancy Corbin, Linda Dumond, Gene Clavette, Carol Reed and Lisa Cyr and the late Claudette Pelletier & Patrick Clavette Jr. Relatives and friends are welcome to call at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Parish, 297 Main St., Malden on Sat., March 30, 2019 at 10AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ben’s memory may be made to The Michael Burke Foundation, 24 Marine Rd., Boston, MA 02127. Link via. www.michaelburkefoundation.com For directions & obit:www.weirfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernard-j-ben-clavette
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
