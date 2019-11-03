|
|
58, of Roxbury, October 26, 2019. Loving father of Brandon Wynn-Milton of NC and Canitra R. Wynn of MA. Dear grandfather of Blake J. Milton and Brooklyn N. Milton of NC. Special brother of 5 brothers and 2 sisters. He is also survived by a loving host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Celebration of Life Service, Wednesday, 12:00 Noon at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave., Milton, MA. Visiting with the family Tuesday 5-8PM at Davis Funeral Home 89 Walnut Ave., Roxbury and Wednesday 11AM at the church. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 3, 2019