of Cambridge, April 8. Brother of John J., Veronica Farrell, Lawrence D., Edward C., Claire Crowley, the late Anne Sepavich, Mary T. Melanson, Leonard L. and William A. Hill, Jr. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit Saturday 9:30-10:30 AM at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge and to a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund. WWII Navy Veteran. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernard-w-hill-1
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019