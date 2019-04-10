Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD W. HILL

Notice Condolences Flowers

BERNARD W. HILL Notice
of Cambridge, April 8. Brother of John J., Veronica Farrell, Lawrence D., Edward C., Claire Crowley, the late Anne Sepavich, Mary T. Melanson, Leonard L. and William A. Hill, Jr. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit Saturday 9:30-10:30 AM at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge and to a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund. WWII Navy Veteran. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernard-w-hill-1
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now