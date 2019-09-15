Boston Herald Notices
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Bernice V. (Boris) Garibotto

Bernice V. (Boris) Garibotto Notice
age 96, formerly of Concord, Sept. 10, 2019. Wife of the late Peter W. Garibotto. Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Tolochka) Boris; late step-mother Theodolinda Boris; survived by her step-sister Rosemary (Boris) Pollard of Morgan, CA; and step-mother Mavis Esme Boris of Winchendon, MA. Mother of Gail Bevan and her late husband Geoffrey of Hampton, NH; Lynne Garibotto and Robert Pouliot of Duxbury, MA; Peter Garibotto of Rutland, MA; Mark Garibotto and his wife Dianne (Doherty) of Woburn, MA. Grandmother of Jill Bevan, Coralina (Garibotto) Ludden and her husband James, and Katrina Garibotto. Great grandmother of Annabelle Ludden and also survived by many relatives. Visitation in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD, MA on Saturday, Sept. 21st from 1:30 to 3 pm. Burial following St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.



View the online memorial for Bernice V. (Boris) GARIBOTTO
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
