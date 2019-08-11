|
|
who lived in Roxbury and Dorchester for 60 years, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at the Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley, MA. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Bertha was the oldest daughter of Rosa Lee and William Lucas. After marrying David Cox, Sr. of North Carolina, Bertha and David moved from Tennessee to the Washington. D.C. area. They ultimately moved to Boston, MA with their growing family.
Bertha joined Concord Baptist Church, where for 50 years she selflessly dedicated herself. She provided leadership, sang in the choir, was a member of the Willing Workers organization, delivered food to the sick and shut-in, and served as a Trustee. She was dedicated to God, her church and her family while continually working full time. She retired after 30 years of service at the Raytheon Corporation.
Bertha was unique in that she had a truly special gift: the ability to know how or what a family member, friend or total stranger needed, and she always answered those needs. While she always gave, she herself remained humble, always grateful for kindnesses, caring, or thoughtfulness given to her.
She is survived by her 6 children, Cora Davis, Lillian Cox, Barbara Wooten, David Cox, Jr., Richard Cox, and Michael Cox, 14 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
The family will hold Visiting Hours Wednesday, August 14, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, with a Celebration of Life Service Thursday, August 15, at 11 a.m. All services will be at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Avenue, Milton, MA. The burial will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Avenue, Boston, MA immediately following the Celebration of Life Service.
Donations may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 or Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland Street, Wellesley, Mass. 02481. Flowers and cards may be sent to Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Highway, Boston, MA 02126. To post sympathy message or pictures for the family visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in Boston Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019