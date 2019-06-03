|
|
89, of Onset, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Hyslip.Born in Plattsburgh, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frederick A. and Edith G. (Lavigne) Gerke. She lived for many years in the Jones Hill section of Dorchester before retiring to Onset in 1995. Beverly was a nurse’s aide at St. Margaret’s Hospital for Women in Dorchester for many years.Beverly loved to travel, enjoy her summers at the cottage in Lakeville, spend time at the Canal and with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret’s Church in Buzzards Bay.Survivors include her children, Robert F. Hyslip and his wife Janet of S. Dennis, Patrice S. Fitzgerald and her husband Laurence of Plymouth, Joyce Hyslip-Ikkela and her husband Timothy of Onset, John F. Hyslip and his wife Christine of Quincy, and David G. Hyslip and his wife Anne Marie of Hanson. Grandmother of Lynn-Marie and her husband Pedro, Robert “Bobby”, Britteny, Victoria, Spencer, Gordon, Gabrielle, Caleb, Eli, Amanda, Angela, Caitlin, Stephanie, and Elizabeth. Great-grandmother of Brittiana, Kiara, Lucas, Alana and Wyatt. Also survived by her former daughter in-law, Nancy Hyslip and her companion James Whigham of Brockton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by many of her brothers and sisters.Her funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28); Wareham on Thurs., June 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret’s Church, Main St., Buzzards Bay at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 – 8 PM.Donations in her memory may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on June 3, 2019