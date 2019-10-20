|
|
born September 24, 1935 died October 6, 2019. He gradated from Boston English High School, served in the Air force in Japan during the Korean war. He received a PhD in Experimental Psychology from University of Massachusetts. He taught at the University of Miami as an assistant professor, and as an Adjunct at several colleges in Massachusetts. He received and administered a number of grants to study gambling. He was the author or co- author of 26 articles in academic journals on aspects of gambling, testing and mathematical modeling. Originally from East Boston, he has resided at Amherst, MA, Miami, FL, Gloucester, Dorchester, and Hyde Park, MA. He is survived by his brother Lawrence F Gambino, sister-in-law Linda S. Hunt and two nieces Lindsey and Lauren Hunt. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Pauline Gambino and his brother Joseph Gambino. In accordance with Mr. Gambino wishes services where private.
Arrangements under the personnel care of the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA 02128 617-569-0990
Ruggiero Family Funeral
Memorial Home
East Boston 617-569-0990
View the online memorial for Blase Paul, Gambino
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 20, 2019