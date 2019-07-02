Boston Herald Notices
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
Branca De (Andrade) Andrade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Branca De (Andrade) Andrade

Branca De (Andrade) Andrade Notice
of Cambridge, June 29, 2019 at age 83. Devoted wife of the late Joao Francisco Bizarria and Rui Azevedo. Loving mother of Maria de Fatima Cabral, Jose Manuel Bizarria, Antonio Manuel Bizarria, Luis Alberto Bizarria, Paulo Mariano Bizarria, Leonel Bizarria and the late Jose Antonio Andrade. Beloved step-mother of Eduardo, Isabel, Joao, Nicolau, Urbano, Fernando and Virgino Bizarria. Sister of Jose de Sousa Andrade, Maria Amelia Andrade and the late Manuel de Sousa Andrade and Manuela Andrade. Also survived by many cherished Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., Cambridge on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., in Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.



Published in Boston Herald on July 2, 2019
Published in Boston Herald on July 2, 2019
