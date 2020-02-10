Boston Herald Notices
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
95 South St.
Jamaica Plain, MA
View Map
Breda "Bridget" O'Donoghue
of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Baile Rao, County Kerry, Ireland, on February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James G. O'Donoghue. Loving mother of James M. O'Donoghue and his wife Roxanne of Rye, NH and Karen A. O'Donoghue and her husband Todd of Greenland, NH. Sister of the late Thomas, Maurice, John, Patrick, Lawrence, Martin, James, Brendan, Kathleen, Mary "Mimi", Eamon and Michael. Grandmother of Brigid, Rory, Aibhlinn, Devon and Drew. Visiting Hours at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN on Tuesday, February 11 from 5:30 pm - 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 95 South St. Jamaica Plain on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For guestbook and condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
