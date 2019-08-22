Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lee (Anderson) White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Lee (Anderson) White Notice
58, of Tewksbury passed away August 18, 2019 with her family by her side.

Loving wife of Michael White. Beloved mother of Daniel White of Salem and Jennilee White of Tewksbury. Devoted grandmother of Nicholas Fanitini, Daniel and Lily White and sister of Mike Anderson and Alice Lynn Anderson. Daughter of the late Barbara Kilday.

Funeral Services were private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Brenda's memory to the Glenice Sheehan Woman's Recovery Home: Lowell House Addiction Treatment & Recovery, 101 Jackson Street , Lowell, MA 01852, Attn: William Garr, CEO



View the online memorial for Brenda Lee (Anderson) White
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.