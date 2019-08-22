|
58, of Tewksbury passed away August 18, 2019 with her family by her side.
Loving wife of Michael White. Beloved mother of Daniel White of Salem and Jennilee White of Tewksbury. Devoted grandmother of Nicholas Fanitini, Daniel and Lily White and sister of Mike Anderson and Alice Lynn Anderson. Daughter of the late Barbara Kilday.
Funeral Services were private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Brenda's memory to the Glenice Sheehan Woman's Recovery Home: Lowell House Addiction Treatment & Recovery, 101 Jackson Street , Lowell, MA 01852, Attn: William Garr, CEO
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 22, 2019