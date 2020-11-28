Mark, who would have ever known what was to be as we talked at the wake days ago.

Not one of us knows, this is every parent's nightmare.



The one thing that stands out about you is what a great Dad you were, always looking out for him. That worry that is in all of us. I am so sorry for the loss of your son Brendan.

You have family, so many great friends around supporting embrace their love it may help you though . My thoughts are with you and your family. God Bless

yvonne racicot

Friend