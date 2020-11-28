SULLIVAN, Brendan Mark "Sully" - Of East Boston formerly of Wilmington, suddenly November 23, 2020. Beloved son of Mark Sullivan of Wilmington formerly of Somerville and the late Joyce Roberts. Cherished grandson of Robert and Joan Guarente of Harwich, the late Thomas and Barbara Sullivan. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeal Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Sunday 2:00-6:00. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Brendan worked a Professional Audio visual Technician, that he loved. He also enjoyed all genres of music and was a motorcycle enthusiast. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Brendan's memory to the National suicidepreventionlifeline.org
or the International Bipolar disorder Foundation, ibpf.org
