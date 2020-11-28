1/1
Brendan Mark Sullivan
1989 - 2020
{ "" }
SULLIVAN, Brendan Mark "Sully" -  Of East Boston formerly of Wilmington, suddenly November 23, 2020. Beloved son of Mark Sullivan of Wilmington formerly of Somerville and the late Joyce Roberts. Cherished grandson of Robert and Joan Guarente of Harwich, the late Thomas and Barbara Sullivan. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeal Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Sunday 2:00-6:00. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Brendan worked a Professional Audio visual Technician, that he loved. He also enjoyed all genres of music and was a motorcycle enthusiast. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Brendan's memory to the National suicidepreventionlifeline.org or the International Bipolar disorder Foundation, ibpf.org.



View the online memorial for Brendan Mark SULLIVAN
Published in Boston Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
NOV
30
Funeral
10:30 AM
DOHERTY FUNERAL SERVICE
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
Funeral services provided by
DOHERTY FUNERAL SERVICE
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144-1992
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DOHERTY FUNERAL SERVICE

24 entries
November 27, 2020
Mark, I was so sorry to hear about Brendan and what you are going through, I have been where you are today, and know the pain you are enduring right now. My thoughts and prayers are with you & your family. God Bless you & may Brendan rest peacefully!
Lenore Martin
Friend
November 27, 2020
Mark, who would have ever known what was to be as we talked at the wake days ago.
Not one of us knows, this is every parent's nightmare.

The one thing that stands out about you is what a great Dad you were, always looking out for him. That worry that is in all of us. I am so sorry for the loss of your son Brendan.
You have family, so many great friends around supporting embrace their love it may help you though . My thoughts are with you and your family. God Bless
yvonne racicot
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sully, I'm so sorry to hear about Brendan, please accept my sincere condolences. Our Thoughts and Prayers are with you.
Rick & Mary McCormack
Friend
November 27, 2020
Mark, So sorry for the loss of Brendan. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.

Terry (Magro) Phelan
Terry Phelan
Friend
November 27, 2020
Mark, Please accept my condolences. So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and Brendan's friends.
Chuck Casassa
November 27, 2020
Mark, sorry to hear of Brendan's passing, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family.
James Cooper
Friend
November 26, 2020
Mark...I’m so deeply sorry to hear of the loss of your son. I can’t imagine what you’re going through. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Janice DiTullio
Friend
November 26, 2020
I can’t imagine what you must be going through I’m so sorry for your loss
Mark O&#8217;Hearn Sr.
Friend
November 26, 2020
Bren, your heart was too big for this world. I consider myself to be lucky to have known you and shared some of my fondest memories with you ❤ I will never forget you. Not ever.

Love leaves a memory that no one can steal and I will cherish those memories for years to come.

See you in Valhalla
Jo Ann Hindle
Friend
November 26, 2020
Mark , so sorry for your loss ,my thoughts and prayers are with you Brendan and family
Frankie DiCampo
Friend
November 26, 2020
I’m sorry Brendan.
Marc
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
Brendan I just met you at my husband howie's wakw Mark and family so very sorry for your loss Ellen Brogna
ellen brogna
Friend
November 25, 2020
Mark, I was so shocked and saddened to hear about Brendon. I remember years ago how our families got together to watch you and Larry play football, especially on Thanksgiving Day. Although I didn't know Brendon, I am sure he was an amazing man and an awesome part of the Sullivan family. May he rest in peace with his grandparents. My thoughts and prayers are with you as I am so very sorry for your loss.
Sharon McCauley Ferguson
Friend
November 25, 2020
Mark - I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your son. When my cousin Karolyn and I met him last week we both said what a fine young man he is. I hope you find some comfort in the memories and know he is with his mother. God Bless you and RIP Brendan.
Sandy Burke
November 25, 2020
SULLY! I can not properly express how much your love, friendship and protection meant to me. We had many laughs and adventures. I love you and you will be missed but not forgotten. RIP!
Marita Banda
Friend
November 25, 2020
Mark, ourdeepest condolenceson the loss ofyour beautiful son Brendan. You and your family are in our hearts, thoughts & prayers. We are also so very sorry to hear of Joyce's passing this year. May they both rest in peace. Love Buff & Donna XO

Donna & Jim MacAuley
Friend
November 25, 2020
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day... unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear."

We love you sully and will always miss you !
Michael Underwood
Friend
November 24, 2020
Rest easy brother till we meet again. Rip bro.
From Outsiders Middleboro
Buddha
Brother
November 24, 2020
G.B.N.F BRENDAN " SULLY" SULLIVAN YOU WERE ONE OF A KIND GONNA BE MISSED HAD LOTS OF GOOD TIMES AND LATE NIGHTS AS WELL AS INTO 5AM REST EASY BROTHER
SINISTER 1%ER
MASSACHUSETTS OUTLAWS
AOA FALL RIVER
Chris Sinister 1%er
Friend
November 24, 2020
The Sullivan Family,
On Behalf Of The Outlaws Motorcycle Club We Are Sorry For Your Loss.
Gary 1%er
Middleboro, Massachusetts Chapter Of Outlaws
Gary Papsadore
Friend
November 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Wishing nothing but hope and healing during this time
Emily Caissie Mike Russell
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
To Brendan's family,
Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.
Kevin & Maria Doherty
Family
November 24, 2020
Mark - I am truly sorry for your loss. Be strong. I had no idea Brendan's mother passed also. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Love,
Lil
Lydia Ciccone
Friend
November 24, 2020
I loved you brother and I will miss you . RIP bro . From Outsiders cape cod .
Irish
Brother
