|
|
, 47, passed away April 17th, due to complications of diabetes. He graduated from Harrison County High School, KY, class of 1990 and attended Northeastern University, Boston, MA. He was director of the Julia E. Butler Family & Youth Center. He leaves his parents JoAnn Butler and Blaine Henry, Sr.; sons USAF Airman Brent Brantley and Tyren Harriette; and siblings Blaine (BJ) Jr. and Janine Henry. A wake is Saturday, April 27th at 10AM at Concord Baptist Church of Boston, Milton, MA, followed by a service at 11AM. His homegoing has been entrusted to Riley-Antoine Funeral Home, Boston, MA. http://www.lastingmemories.com/brent-f-henry
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 25, 2019