Brian Coleman
Brian E. of North Billerica, formerly of Cambridge, Oct. 4. Beloved son of Frank and Allison (Coleman) Paiva. Devoted brother of Ronald Coleman and his wife Debra, Jay Paiva, Jeff Paiva and his wife Susan. Loving uncle of Ashley and Nicole Paiva, Matthew Coleman, Rainald and Joseph Gervais. Devoted friend of Katrina and her children Gabriella, Madison and Dillon MacLeod.

Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Saturday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10 AM. Visiting Friday 4-7 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. The Church is also following Covid 19 procedures and only a limited number of people will be allowed there also. If you prefer not to attend, please send a condolence message to the family at donovanaufierofuneralhome@msn.com. If you are planning to attend the Mass please register with the Church at 617-547-0399 or at the funeral home at 617-876-7815.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral
09:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
