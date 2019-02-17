Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
8:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Curtin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Curtin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Brian Curtin Notice
CURTIN Brian J. age 47, of Norton formerly of Hyde Park died peacefully on February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Michelle (Rumsis). Devoted father of Brendan R. Curtin. Son of Mary (Kaminski) and the late James Curtin. Loving brother of Laurie Logue of North Billerica, Michael Curtin of East Sandwich and Christine Harold of Hyde Park. Son-in-law of Robert Rumsis and the late Ann (Morash). Brother-in-law of Roberta Rumsis of Bellingham. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 9:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday 4:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian’s memory may be made to Dana Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215-5450 (dana farber.org). For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com WILLIAM J. GORMLEY FUNERAL SERVICE 617-323-8600
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now