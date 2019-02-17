|
|
CURTIN Brian J. age 47, of Norton formerly of Hyde Park died peacefully on February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Michelle (Rumsis). Devoted father of Brendan R. Curtin. Son of Mary (Kaminski) and the late James Curtin. Loving brother of Laurie Logue of North Billerica, Michael Curtin of East Sandwich and Christine Harold of Hyde Park. Son-in-law of Robert Rumsis and the late Ann (Morash). Brother-in-law of Roberta Rumsis of Bellingham. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 9:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday 4:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian’s memory may be made to Dana Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215-5450 (dana farber.org). For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com WILLIAM J. GORMLEY FUNERAL SERVICE 617-323-8600
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019