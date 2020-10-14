Brian Foley

Philip Foley of Hyde Park, MA passed away at the age of 73, quietly and without pain on the morning of Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born on September 2, 1947 to Joseph and Mildred Foley of Roxbury, MA, Brian was a lifelong Boston resident, and he lived his dream of being a Boston Police Officer, like his father and great-grandfather before him. He joined the force in 1971 and retired out of the E-18 in August 2008. Brian was nominated for the National Association of Police Organizations "Top Cop" Award by his fellow officers in 2002 and received a number of commendations throughout his career. He served as a union representative for the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association in districts 1 and 11. Brian also served in the armed forces as a Sharpshooter for the 26th Infantry Division Army National Guard of Massachusetts for 6 years before his honorable discharge in 1971.
Brian will be remembered for his sense of humor, unconventional and creative approach to home repair, and passion for vintage cars.
Brian was predeceased by his parents and more recently his wife, Marilyn Martin who passed in June 2020. He leaves behind his brother Joseph Foley of Port Richey, FL, his daughter Kimberly Mercer and her husband Robert as well as their children David and Joshua of Peabody, MA, his son Timothy Foley and his wife Susan as well as their two children Thomas and Eleanor of Scarsdale, NY, his daughter Mary Kathleen Foley of Arlington, MA, and his daughter Meagan Foley of Providence, RI, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020. Wake will begin at 9:30 AM at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home located at 22 Oak Street, Hyde Park, MA. Those wishing to pay respects are asked to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing. A private funeral mass will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Jimmy Fund to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift;
or to the Boston Police Foundation via www.bostonpolicefoundation.org/donate/
