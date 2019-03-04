|
a lifelong resident of Norwood passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 52. Beloved husband of Kim L. (Picchi) Ridikas. Devoted father of Paul J. Ridikas of Norwood. Son of Leona P. (Rentel) Ridikas of Norwood and the late Joseph P. Ridikas. Loving brother of Lynne Marie Carlson of Maine. Uncle of Lisa Carlson of Maine. Nephew of Elena and ALytis Narkevicius of Norwood. Brian was a graduate of Blue Hill’s Regional High School and a longtime employee for the Town of Norwood Housing Authority, Maintenance Dept. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10am followed by a funeral service at 11am at the Trinity Community Church 234 Walpole St. Norwood, MA 02062. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-5pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.dana-farber.orgKRAW-KORNACK FUNERAL HOMEwww.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.comFAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482 http://www.lastingmemories.com/brian-j-ridikas
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 4, 2019