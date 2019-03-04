Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Community Church
234 Walpole St.
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN RIDIKAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN J. RIDIKAS

Notice Condolences Flowers

BRIAN J. RIDIKAS Notice
a lifelong resident of Norwood passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 52. Beloved husband of Kim L. (Picchi) Ridikas. Devoted father of Paul J. Ridikas of Norwood. Son of Leona P. (Rentel) Ridikas of Norwood and the late Joseph P. Ridikas. Loving brother of Lynne Marie Carlson of Maine. Uncle of Lisa Carlson of Maine. Nephew of Elena and ALytis Narkevicius of Norwood. Brian was a graduate of Blue Hill’s Regional High School and a longtime employee for the Town of Norwood Housing Authority, Maintenance Dept. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10am followed by a funeral service at 11am at the Trinity Community Church 234 Walpole St. Norwood, MA 02062. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-5pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.dana-farber.orgKRAW-KORNACK FUNERAL HOMEwww.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.comFAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482 http://www.lastingmemories.com/brian-j-ridikas
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now