Brian K. lifelong resident of South Boston Oct.25, 2020 Beloved Son of the late Patricia A. (Sweeney) and Francis J. Lee Sr. Devoted Brother of Francis J. Lee and his Wife Mary of Boston, Robert E. Lee and Carolyn of Stoughton, the late Paul A. Lee, and Brother in law of the late Paula (Lento) Lee. Dear Uncle of John and Sam Lee.Private graveside services will be held in Blue Hills Cemetery. Donations in Brian's memory may be made to the Angel Memorial 350 S. Huntington Ave. Boston MA. 02130