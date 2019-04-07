|
|
died on April 4, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on July 8, 1941 in Malden to Timothy & Bridget Manning Hurley.Sister Brigid Mary entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Providence on July 22,1959. She earned a bachelor's degree from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College,IN in elementary education. In her 60 years as a Sister of Providence, she taught for 50 years in schools in Indiana,Maryland, North Carolina, Washington DC & Massachusetts, including 21 years at St. Rose, Chelsea & 16 years at Cheverus in Malden.Sister’s sense of humor was legendary. She was always ready with a funny comment and quick reply. She loved teaching, having a deep compassion for her students as well as for all that she served.Sister Bridgid Mary is survived by her three brothers Timothy and his wife Ann Marie of Peabody, Michael and his wife Barbara of Braintree & Neil and his wife Kathleen of Winchester. Sister is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Indiana on Monday April 8th. A Memorial service will be held in Boston in May with a complete notice to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence,Saint Mary-of-the-Woods,IN 47876-1007. Local arraignment are by Lane Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580 http://www.lastingmemories.com/sister-brigid-mary-hurley
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 7, 2019