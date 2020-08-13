1/
Brigit Bodnar
Bodnar, Brigit H. (BooBoo) of South Boston, August 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Beloved daughter of the late Borys and Danute (Paulauskas) Bodnar

Survived by her siblings, Lidia Cloherty and her husband Michael, Ihor Bodnar and his wife Susan, of South Boston, Marta Bodnar of PA, Ross Bodnar and his wife Christine of Marshfield and Oliver Bodnar of South Boston.

Brigit leaves behind her nieces and nephews along with her precious pups, Kano & Vivi.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brigit may be made to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, 49 Plain Street, Suite 500, North Attleboro, MA 02760 www.joeandruzzifoundation.org or The Ellie Fund, 475 Hillside Avenue Needham, MA 02494 www.elliefund.org

Interment services will be private.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
