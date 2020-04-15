Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Brown Agnew Notice
88 years of Belton, SC, passed away in Boston, MA on April 8, 2020. Loving husband, devoted father and dedicated chef for Gillette. Brown is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Funches) Agnew, children Willie Agnew, Sharon Saunders, Janet Greene, Karen Michelle Greene, Darius Agnew, Verdena Agnew; 23 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, other family and friends. Services to be privately held at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy Mattapan, MA 02126. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
