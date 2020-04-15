|
88 years of Belton, SC, passed away in Boston, MA on April 8, 2020. Loving husband, devoted father and dedicated chef for Gillette. Brown is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Funches) Agnew, children Willie Agnew, Sharon Saunders, Janet Greene, Karen Michelle Greene, Darius Agnew, Verdena Agnew; 23 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, other family and friends. Services to be privately held at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy Mattapan, MA 02126. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 15, 2020