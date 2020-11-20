1/1
Bruno Anthony Luzzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Royal Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully in his home after a long illness on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Loving husband of Marie (Puopolo) for 60 years. Son of the late Pasquale and Rose (Augello) and brother of the late Rose (DeMarco), Anthony (Tony), Vincent (Jimmy), Gloria and Pasquale (Pat). He will be missed by his many loving nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.

He was born in 1934 on Tileston St. in the North End. When he was a young child his family moved to the West End. Bruno attended St. Joseph's School (West End) and Christopher Columbus High School (North End). When the West End was redeveloped his family moved to Revere. He enlisted in the Coast Guard and was stationed in Boston. After the Coast Guard, Bruno went to work for the US Post Office and met his bride to be, Marie Puopolo. She worked in one of the offices on his route. They settled in Revere and soon after he left the Post Office to become a liquor salesman with United Liquors. They retired to Royal Palm Beach, FL where they fully enjoyed their retirement playing tennis and golf together and with their many friends.

Bruno had an infectious smile and a great voice. If you were lucky enough to be at a wedding or a party that he was attending, you would have heard him sing one of the many Frankie Laine or Frank Sinatra songs that he sang so well.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 @ 10:00 at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles in Royal Palm Beach, FL.



View the online memorial for Bruno Anthony, Luzzo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Apostles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved