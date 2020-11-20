of Royal Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully in his home after a long illness on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Loving husband of Marie (Puopolo) for 60 years. Son of the late Pasquale and Rose (Augello) and brother of the late Rose (DeMarco), Anthony (Tony), Vincent (Jimmy), Gloria and Pasquale (Pat). He will be missed by his many loving nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.He was born in 1934 on Tileston St. in the North End. When he was a young child his family moved to the West End. Bruno attended St. Joseph's School (West End) and Christopher Columbus High School (North End). When the West End was redeveloped his family moved to Revere. He enlisted in the Coast Guard and was stationed in Boston. After the Coast Guard, Bruno went to work for the US Post Office and met his bride to be, Marie Puopolo. She worked in one of the offices on his route. They settled in Revere and soon after he left the Post Office to become a liquor salesman with United Liquors. They retired to Royal Palm Beach, FL where they fully enjoyed their retirement playing tennis and golf together and with their many friends.Bruno had an infectious smile and a great voice. If you were lucky enough to be at a wedding or a party that he was attending, you would have heard him sing one of the many Frankie Laine or Frank Sinatra songs that he sang so well.A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 @ 10:00 at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles in Royal Palm Beach, FL.