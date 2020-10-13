1/1
Carl Coish
L. Coish, 74, of Derry, NH, died peacefully on October 8th at Parkland Medical Center, Derry, NH, with his family by his side.

Carl was born in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada. He was the son of the late Horatio and Hilda (Hicks) Coish. Carl grew up and was educated in Melrose, MA. He was a resident of Derry for the past 4 years, formerly of Salem, NH, where he lived for over 40 years. He spent his summers on Big Island Pond in Derry, NH with his family.

Carl was an Architectural Hardware Consultant for Campbell Hardware in Watertown, MA. He enjoyed golfing with his brothers and was an avid New England Sports fan. He loved playing 45's and having big dinners on the porch of his summer camp. Most of all, Carl loved spending

time with his wife Paula, family and friends.

Carl was predeceased by his beloved wife Paula H. (Strobel) Coish, and his two brothers Jonathan and David.

He is survived by his children Laura and her husband Brian McLaughlin of Derry, NH, and Brian Coish of Derry, NH. Grandchildren: Brooke and Shane McLaughlin. Siblings: Hope and her husband Graham Jones of Stoneham, MA, Helen Thirkell of North Reading, MA, Ron and his wife Barbara Coish of Windham, NH, and Paul and his wife Judy Coish of Florida. Several Nieces and Nephews

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Oct. 15th from 4-7 PM, followed by a funeral service at 7PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Big Island Pond c/o Carl Coish at: PO Box 222, Hampstead, NH 03841 or www.friendsofbigislandpond.org/do.

For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
