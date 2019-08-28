|
of Quincy, passed away suddenly Sunday, August 25th. Son of the late James and Mary (Johnston) Power, formerly of Newfoundland. Devoted father of Heather Power of Abington, Geoffrey and his wife Melissa Power of Bridgewater and the late Stephen Power. Dear brother of Robert Power of Plymouth, Dianne Feeney of Milton, David Power of Hyde Park, Kenneth Power of Fall River and the late James & John Power. Also survived by one grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory Church, Dorchester Saturday, August 31 at 10am. Visiting hours omitted. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 28, 2019