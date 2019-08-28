Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory Church
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Power
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl S. Power

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl S. Power Notice
of Quincy, passed away suddenly Sunday, August 25th. Son of the late James and Mary (Johnston) Power, formerly of Newfoundland. Devoted father of Heather Power of Abington, Geoffrey and his wife Melissa Power of Bridgewater and the late Stephen Power. Dear brother of Robert Power of Plymouth, Dianne Feeney of Milton, David Power of Hyde Park, Kenneth Power of Fall River and the late James & John Power. Also survived by one grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory Church, Dorchester Saturday, August 31 at 10am. Visiting hours omitted. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com

Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home

Milton (617) 696-4200



View the online memorial for Carl S. Power
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now