Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Russell Auditorium
70 Talbot Ave.
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Russell Auditorium
70 Talbot Ave.
Dorchester, MA
View Map
1946 - 2019
Carlacy Haith III Notice
was born on December 18, 1946 in Greensboro, NC, to the late Carlacy Haith Jr. and Edna Haith. He was the eldest of thirteen children. Carl married the late Velma Jordan in 1969 and this union produced 4 beautiful daughters, India, Lawana, Carlisa and Carla. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, two younger brothers Frank & Clark Haith.

Carlacy is survived by his four loving daughters India Haith, Lawana Haith, Carlisa (Marcello) Holliday, and Carla Haith. Two grandchildren Makya and Carmello Holliday. Siblings: Ida Haith, Nina Haith, Angela Haith, Gloria (Lynn) Woods, Howard (Pamela) Steward, Sharon Sumpter, Michael Haith, Pamela (Dennis) Lawrence, Sylvester Haith,  Colestia Haith and Lacy (Eulyssa) Haith. Also an adopted sister/cousin Judy (Rufus) Oatman of Willingboro, New Jersey and a host of many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends, as well as his Masonic and O.E.S brothers and sisters.

A Viewing will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock at Russell Auditorium, 70 Talbot Ave., Dorchester, MA 02124.

Interment with Military Honors at: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Boston, MA

For online condolences Visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Carlacy Haith III
Published in Boston Herald on July 17, 2019
