Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Carlo Leone


1962 - 2019
Carlo Leone Notice
57, died at home in Revere on Monday, June 24th after a difficult illness. He was born on January 14, 1962, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, to Ubaldo and Carmela (DeSimone) Leone. He is survived by his dear father and leaves behind his cherished children, Veronica and Carlo of Revere, Dante and Angelo of Middleton, and his former wife, Laurie (Wilfong) Leone, also of Middleton. In addition, he is survived by his beloved siblings, John Leone of Winthrop; Ben Leone and his wife Debi, of Revere; Maria (Leone) Misiano of Wakefield; Roy Leone and his wife Rachel, of Hingham; and Viola (Leone) Giangregorio, of Revere. Longtime member of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Local Union #3, he also leaves behind many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and extended family members, along with a host of lifelong friends. Family and friends will honor Carlo's life by gathering at Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Monday, July 1st from 4PM to 8PM, with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:00PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carlo's Name to the , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For online guest book and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

Vazza Funeral Home

Revere (781) 284-1127



View the online memorial for Carlo Leone
Published in Boston Herald on June 30, 2019
