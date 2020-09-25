1/1
Carlos Jaena
Carlos D. "Carl", age 75, of Tewksbury, formerly a long-time resident of Charlestown, passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020. He was the owner/operator of Carl's Canvas Company in Somerville for over 30 years. Carl was the beloved husband of Georgie Jaena (Godfrey), devoted father of Laurie Jaena of Tewksbury and Adam Jaena of Boston, cherished son of the late Carlos and Alma (Davidson) Jaena, dear brother of Geraldine Maxwell of Washington, the late Barbara Jaena and Joseph Jaena. Carl is further survived by many loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, for Visitation on Saturday, September 26th from 12:00-1:45 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service in the Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington at 2:00 p.m. Masks are required to be worn while in the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carl's memory to Angel Flight NE, Lawrence Municipal Airport, 492 Sutton St., North Andover, MA 01845 or www.angelflightne.org.

Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
