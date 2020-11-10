Carleton C. of Dorchester, passed away on November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Bertino) Stevens. Loving father of Mark Stevens and his wife Rhonda, Michael Stevens and Diane McClean, David Stevens and his wife Kelli, Kimberly Stevens and Eric Fultz, and the late Debra Paige. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carleton was a proud lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox.
Due to the ongoing health crisis visitation and funeral services will remain private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carleton to The Jimmy Fund. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
. View the online memorial for Carlton Stevens