Carlton Stevens
Carleton C. of Dorchester, passed away on November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Bertino) Stevens. Loving father of Mark Stevens and his wife Rhonda, Michael Stevens and Diane McClean, David Stevens and his wife Kelli, Kimberly Stevens and Eric Fultz, and the late Debra Paige. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carleton was a proud lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Due to the ongoing health crisis visitation and funeral services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carleton to The Jimmy Fund. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.



View the online memorial for Carlton Stevens

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
