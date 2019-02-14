|
Costantino Carmela Mary (Lisitano) - of Medford, formerly of Boston’s West End, Feb. 12. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Costantino. Devoted mother of Frederick Costantino of Boston, Pamela Puryear and her husband Jeffrey Jr. of Dracut, and Melissa McIntyre and her fianc? Rodney Cooke of Lowell. Loving grandmother of Jeffrey Puryear III, Elijah Puryear, Corey McIntyre and his fianc?e Darlene Keefe, Meaghan McIntyre and Briana Crowell. Loving great grandmother of Cemya, Miguel, Jaxson and Aurora Reign. Sister of Martha Goveia of Melrose, and the late Alfio, Joseph, Charles and Salvatore. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 9 - 11 AM. Interment will be private. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 14, 2019