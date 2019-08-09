Boston Herald Notices
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring St.
WEST ROXBURY, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring St.
WEST ROXBURY, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church
61 Rockwood St.
Jamaica Plain, MA
View Map
Carmela (Daguer) Zine


1931 - 2019
Carmela (Daguer) Zine Notice
of West Roxbury, August 7, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of the late George A. Zine. Loving mother of Paul D. Zine, Linda J. Zine, Thomas A. Zine and Joseph M. Zine, all of West Roxbury. Beloved "Sister" of Dolores Mello and family. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.) WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
