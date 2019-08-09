|
|
of West Roxbury, August 7, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of the late George A. Zine. Loving mother of Paul D. Zine, Linda J. Zine, Thomas A. Zine and Joseph M. Zine, all of West Roxbury. Beloved "Sister" of Dolores Mello and family. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.) WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Carmela ZINE (Daguer)
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 9, 2019