Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pius V Church
More Obituaries for Carmella Barbuzzi
Carmella A. "Millie" (Giangregorio) Barbuzzi

Carmella A. "Millie" (Giangregorio) Barbuzzi Notice
age 87, of Peabody and formerly of Lynn, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Domenic Donald Barbuzzi and the daughter of the late Pasquale and Louisa (DeSimone) Giangregorio. Carmella was the loving mother of David "Dave" Barbuzzi and his wife Jean of Woburn, Donald "Donnie" Barbuzzi and his wife Karen of Lynn and Donna Elliott of Peabody, with whom she made her home; the adoring grandmother of Jessica, Jenna, Jamie, Domenic and Anthony; cherished great-grandmother of Blake, Siena, Ava, Sasuke, Ryuk and Kairi Carmella. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sammy, John, Tony, Louie, Rose and Helen.

A Funeral will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn at 9:30a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pius V Church at 10:30a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4-8p.m. Direction and online guestbook at www.solimine.com



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
