a devoted Jehovah's Witness, died on Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at the Desert View Hospital Pahrump NV. He was 65.
He was born on July 16th, 1954 to the late Eustaquio Santiago and Genara Soto from Arroyo Puerto Rico.
Carmelo was baptized in 1975 at the Natick Assembly of Jehovah's Witnesses in Natick Massachusetts. This began his 45 years walk of faith with Jehovah God.
He married his wife, Esther Ortiz Santiago, on April 24th, 1976 and a son and daughter were born to their beautiful union.
"Chico" as Carmelo was well known for with Amtrak, he was a conductor for more than 26 years on the Lowell to Boston route a job he so much looked forward going into, you might ask yourself why? "Because he loved life and specially people" until a life-changing illness caused him to become disabled.
Although suffering through a disease that took him to be someone that he wasn't "Dementia", Carmelo's faith and service to Jehovah never wavered," his family and friends have said. "All who knew him, knew about his love for and faith in Jehovah God." He served as an Elder in the Broad Street Spanish Congregation until he was no longer able to cause of his disease.
In addition to his wife Esther who dedicated her life, lovingly taking care of him in there home for over 18 years, he is survived by his daughter, Tasha and her husband, Jonathan Evers and Two granddaughters Aria and Aylanni of Pahrump NV, Mother in law Carmen Rivera of Nashua NH, the following Brother in Laws Gilberto Saez and his wife Carmen Lopez of Comerio Puerto Rico, Victor Ortiz of Lowell Mass, Raymond and his wife Ana Ortiz of Nashua NH, Jose and his wife Paula Rodriguez of Nashua NH, Sister in Laws Nancy Rivera of Dorado Puerto Rico and Jeannette and her husband Irving Cruz of Charlotte NC and lots of nieces and nephews whom thought the world of him and friends.
Carmelo was sadly predeceased by his son, Jeremiah and his brother in law Robert Rivera, sister in laws Maribel Ortiz and Carmen "Tata" Rivera, both parents and siblings.
A memorial service will be held when we are all able to congregate at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Hollis NH.
If you wish to send your condolences, please send them to the following address:
Santiago Family
1920 Five Feathers Street Unit D
Pahrump NV 89048
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 20, 2020