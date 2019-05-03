Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Podolske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. (Ritchie) Podolske

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carol A. (Ritchie) Podolske Notice
82, of South Boston, passed away Sunday evening, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of over 62 years of James Podolske Sr. Devoted mother of James Jr., Patrick, Deborah, Kenneth, and the late Michael. Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret Ritchie. Cherished sister of William Ritchie and the late Joann (Ritchie) McGahan. Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston on Friday, May 3 from 6-8 PM and Saturday May 4 from 3-7PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday promptly at 7:00PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services. Interment will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-a-ritchie-podolske
Published in Boston Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now