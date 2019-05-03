|
82, of South Boston, passed away Sunday evening, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of over 62 years of James Podolske Sr. Devoted mother of James Jr., Patrick, Deborah, Kenneth, and the late Michael. Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret Ritchie. Cherished sister of William Ritchie and the late Joann (Ritchie) McGahan. Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston on Friday, May 3 from 6-8 PM and Saturday May 4 from 3-7PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday promptly at 7:00PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services. Interment will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-a-ritchie-podolske
Published in Boston Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2019