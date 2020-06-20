of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge, June 17. Devoted wife of Bernard C. Salway. Daughter of the late Walter and the late Eileen (Dunn) Reardon. Sister of the late Marie (Reardon) Quinn, the late Walter Reardon, Jr., the late Barbara (Reardon) Kelly, and the late Claire (Reardon) Silva. Sister-in-law of Judith DePietro, and James Salway. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.) Woburn on Sunday, June 21 from 3-7 pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, June 22 at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge, Rd., Woburn at 10:00 am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woburn Council of Social Concern Food Pantry, 2 Merrimac St., Woburn, MA 01801 (www.socialconcern.org) Obituary and online condolences at www.grahamfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.