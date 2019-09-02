Boston Herald Notices
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
Carol A. Webber


1942 - 2019
Carol A. Webber Notice
77, of Derry, NH, died Saturday August 31, 2019, at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA, following a lengthy illness. Carol was born in Boston, MA on March 13, 1942, a daughter of the late Jesse and Irene (Donahue) Reeves, Sr. She was raised and educated in Boston and had resided in Derry for the past 10 years, formerly living in San Diego, CA. Having a strong love for crafts, she was known as "Crafty Carol".

She is survived by her two brothers, Walter Reeves and his wife Vicky of Derry, and Edward Reeves of New Bedford, MA, her two sister-in-laws, Connie Reeves, and Patricia Reeves, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard Reeves, and Jesse Reeves, Jr.

Following cremation, a calling hour will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 from 1 – 2 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Memorial services will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aurora Senior Living, 20 Chester Rd., Derry, NH 03038. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
