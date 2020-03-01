Boston Herald Notices
Carol Ann (Sartorelli) Cataldo


1942 - 2020
Carol Ann (Sartorelli) Cataldo Notice
lifelong resident of Chelsea, February 25, 2020 at age 77. Wife of the late Robert "Bob" E. Cataldo, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Jane M. Cataldo of Chelsea, Ellen M. Sullivan and her husband Edward of Saugus, Robert V. Cataldo and his wife Sheila of Medford, Gregory M. Cataldo and his wife Michelle "Missy" of NH. Daughter of the late Vincent J. and Mary (Sullivan) Sartorelli. Dear sister of Vincent Sartorelli and his wife Sandra of Amesbury, Paul R. Sartorelli and his wife Joyce of Georgetown, Mary Mahoney of Chelsea and the late Claire M. Harney. Sister-in-law of the late Dennis Mahoney and Thomas Harney. Also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren, Nicholas and MaryElyse Sullivan, Christina and Joseph Cataldo, Nathan Day, Alexander Cataldo. Retired bank teller at the Metro Credit Union in Chelsea and the Chelsea Employees Federal Credit Union. Funeral arrangements for Carol were private. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to Oblates of Mary Immaculate c/o St. Michael's Archangel Chapel, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.



View the online memorial for Carol Ann (Sartorelli) CATALDO
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
