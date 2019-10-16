|
of Boston, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Bullock. Loving mother of Cheryl Cox, Dolores Johnson, and Derrick Bullock. Dear sister of Alvin Lewis. She leaves to mourn grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Saturday at 12PM at Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witness 230 Wood Ave Hyde Park. Visiting with the family at 11AM. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery, Roslindale. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019