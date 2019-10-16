Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witness
230 Wood Ave
Hyde Park, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witness
230 Wood Ave
Hyde Park, MA
of Boston, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Bullock. Loving mother of Cheryl Cox, Dolores Johnson, and Derrick Bullock. Dear sister of Alvin Lewis. She leaves to mourn grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Saturday at 12PM at Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witness 230 Wood Ave Hyde Park. Visiting with the family at 11AM. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery, Roslindale. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
