Carol Dunlap (Wilson) of Dorchester, was born on December 28, 1949 to the late Harry Wilson and the late Anna Wilson (Graham). She was the youngest of three children. She spent her childhood in the streets of the Back Bay, Boston.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St. Elizabeth's Hospital on November 10, 2020, at the age of 70.
Carol is survived by her husband of over 50 years, John P. Dunlap. Carol is lovingly remembered by her children, John P. Dunlap Jr., Annette M. Dunlap, and Andrea J. Dunlap; her grandchildren, John P. Dunlap III, Scott J. Dunlap, Anthony J. MacLellan, and Rebecca A. MacLellan; and her great grandchildren, Evelyn, Avery, and Charlotte Dunlap. Carol also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Lillian Wilson, many nieces and nephews, and her longtime childhood friend, Anne Howe. She is predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Stahl, and brother, Harry Wilson Jr.
Carol spent her life as a homemaker, and she raised three children. She loved all animals and was an advocate for animal rights, often rescuing and helping to rehome stray cats. Some of her favorite things were listening to music by Elvis and more recently Adele and reading books by Stephen King. She loved to watch the Price is Right, drink coffee, and play the lottery. Some of her favorite times were spent with family and looking after her beloved cats.
Private services will be held at McHoul Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Chance Shelter for Cats, Inc. in Jamaica Plain. Donations can be made via PayPal by visiting https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Secondchanceshelter
or, by sending a check or money order payable to Second Chance Shelter for Cats Inc. Please mail to: Second Chance Shelter for Cats Inc. 675 VFW Parkway, Box 266, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
On-line guest book available at www.mchoulfh.com
McHOUL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
617-282-1409 View the online memorial for Carol DUNLAP