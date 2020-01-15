Boston Herald Notices
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Carol (Meyer) Evans

Carol (Meyer) Evans Notice
of Quincy, formerly of East Boston, passed away suddenly on Saturday January 11, 2020. Carol was the daughter of the late Fred W. and Elizabeth "Betty" Meyer.

Carol was a beloved longtime school bus driver, working for the Quincy Public Schools for over 30 years. Carol also worked for the Boston Gas Company. She enjoyed spending summers in Maine with her family and traveling with her husband to many warm weather destinations.

Loving wife of John "Jay" Evans for almost 50 years, mother of Jay Christopher and his wife Heidi of Windham, NH, and Kristina Galligan and her husband Jamie of Houghs Neck. Sister to the late Helen Wall and her late husband George, Jeannette Meyer and her partner William Stocker, Fred Meyer and his wife Laurie. Cherished Sister in Law to Janice Donovan, Betsy Canavan, and Margie Grennon. Adored by her Grandchildren, Carter, Carolynne (Callie), Xander, and James. Loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins and friends. She will be remembered for her infectious love of life, travel and family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services Friday at 9 AM from the funeral home prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Interment private.

See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
