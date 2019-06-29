Home

Carol (Perry) Fraser

Carol (Perry) Fraser Notice
of Newton, passed away May 29, 2019. Her children, Jeanne, Billy, Michelle, Bonnie, Russell and Karen take comfort in knowing that she has reunited with Ruth, Bud (William), Blanche, Shirley, Jim, Paul, Donna and their parents, Harold and Bea. She leaves behind her sister Barb and lots of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol's strong spirit and quick wit will be missed by many. Donations in her memory may be made to Springwell-Meals on Wheels 307 Waverly Oaks Rd #205 Waltham, MA 02452 or Good Shepard Hospice 90 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459.



Published in Boston Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2019
