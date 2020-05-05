Carol Riley (Reynolds) Holley
82 of Walpole passed peacefully on April 27th. Formerly of Wellesley, Newton and Needham. Beloved and devoted wife of James Holley who fondly called her "Bear". Carol was a loving, dedicated and wonderful mother to her daughter Kimberly Taylor and husband Dennis of Norfolk and her son Billy Riley of Newton who were the apple of her eye. She also left behind one grandson, nieces and nephews. Her late sister was Shirley Surette. Formerly married to William Riley in 1960 of Centerville with whom she had her two beautiful children. Because of her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSPCA or local animal shelter of choice. The family will be having a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Details to follow. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.



View the online memorial for Carol Riley (Reynolds) HOLLEY

Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 3, 2020
Carol was the most wonderful and giving person, selfless, went out of her way to make people smile, laugh and feel like family. Her personality was so wonderful. I will cherish the memories. I will miss her so much. I am so proud to be her son. I love you mom.
billy riley
Son
May 3, 2020
Billy Riley
May 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
