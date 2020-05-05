82 of Walpole passed peacefully on April 27th. Formerly of Wellesley, Newton and Needham. Beloved and devoted wife of James Holley who fondly called her "Bear". Carol was a loving, dedicated and wonderful mother to her daughter Kimberly Taylor and husband Dennis of Norfolk and her son Billy Riley of Newton who were the apple of her eye. She also left behind one grandson, nieces and nephews. Her late sister was Shirley Surette. Formerly married to William Riley in 1960 of Centerville with whom she had her two beautiful children. Because of her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSPCA or local animal shelter of choice. The family will be having a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Details to follow. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.