of Canton passed away suddenly March 23rd. Beloved wife of Attorney James F. Mother of Karen Healy and her husband Patrick of Canton and Arlene Marano and her husband Chris of Canton. Loving grandmother of Christopher and Caroline Marano and Sydnie, Conor and Braedon Healy. Sister of Ruth Williams (Thomas) of Malden and the late James Sherlock (Betty Ann), Richard Sherlock (June), Mary Gillis and John Sherlock (Jean).Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington St. Canton Wednesday 4- 8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church Canton Thursday morning at 10. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the St. John School Foundation Box 604 Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811 http://www.lastingmemories.com/carole-a-fitzgerald-sherlock
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 25, 2019