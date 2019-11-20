Boston Herald Notices
Carole Ann (Glowacki) Levendusky


1946 - 2019
of Manchester, MA. Passed on November 14, 2019 from complications following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Lowell, MA on November 22, 1946 to Stanley and Mona Glowacki. Raised in Littleton, MA, she graduated from Littleton High School in 1964. After early positions as senior administrative assistant to the Director of the Massachusetts Port Authority and the Dean of Students at Washington State University, she spent over 30 years as a valued senior administrator at Kaye Instruments which in-turn became Kemper-Masterson and then Parexel. She spent the latter years of her career at Kaplan Financial. Her most special skill was being a devoted, energetic, and fun, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. With her big smile and even bigger heart, "Mom," "Grandma," and "Carole with an E" was a very special lady and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son Jason Levendusky, his wife Abby, and her cherished grandchildren Jackson, William, and Hadley Levendusky, all of Manchester, MA; Dr. Philip, Cynthia, Anya, and Hunter Levendusky all of Manchester, MA; her sister Mona Louise Poitras and her husband Paul of Leominster, MA; her sister Barbara Haugen and her husband Ben of Colorado Springs, CO; her brother Robert Glowacki and his wife Carole of Norton, MA, her nephew Jarrod Gibbons, and her nieces Kristin Haugen, Christine Walsh, and Anna Dunbar. Special thanks to all of Carole's outstanding caregivers at Seasons of Danvers, Seacoast Gloucester, and . Services shall be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the (www.alz.com) or (www.caredimensions.com). Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester. For online guestbook please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
