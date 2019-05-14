Boston Herald Notices
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
age 54, of Dedham, formerly of West Roxbury, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Kevin Trainor. Loving mother of Caitlin and Kyle Trainor. Devoted daughter of Christopher and Norah (Monica) D'Arcy of West Roxbury, MA. Loving sister of Ann Marie Glynn and her husband Frank of Quincy, MA; David D'Arcy and his wife Lynne of Dedham, MA and Christopher D'Arcy and his wife Julie of Salem, NH. Loving aunt to Brendan, Shannon, Timothy, Emily, Shane and Alexis. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. Caroline worked many years for Aramark at the Boston University location. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Friday, May 17th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury at 10 o’clock. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Caroline Trainor may be made to the Friends of Cape Cod National Seashore (FCCNS), PO Box 550, Wellfleet, MA 02667 or www.fccns.org. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.comWILLIAM J. GORMLEY FUNERAL SERVICE617-323-8600 http://www.lastingmemories.com/caroline-c-darcy-trainor
Published in Boston Herald on May 14, 2019
