|
|
of Holbrook, February 17, 2020. Longtime proprietor of Carolyn's Fashions of Mattapan and Cleary Square. Beloved wife of Eugene R. Weeks of Holbrook. Dear mother of Charles Kelsey and Stacey Kelsey-Cannon both of Randolph and the late Marlon Weeks. Devoted aunt of Niccole Talhaoui, Ryann Lambert, Arthur C. Lambert and Charda Webb, all of whom she lovingly raised as her own. Dear sister of Leonard Webb of Hampton, CT. She is survived by 7 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, extended family, church family and friends. Funeral service Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Charles Street AME Church, 551 Warren St., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 9 AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Roxbury. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
View the online memorial for Carolyn E. (Webb) Weeks
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 23, 2020